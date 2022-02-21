ANL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
ASC 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
ASL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
AVN 103.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
BOP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
GGGL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.56%)
GGL 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.85%)
GTECH 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.36%)
KOSM 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
MLCF 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.27%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.14%)
PTC 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
SNGP 36.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.27%)
TELE 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.13%)
TPL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.16%)
TPLP 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.41%)
TREET 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.58%)
TRG 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.36%)
UNITY 27.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.84%)
WAVES 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.64%)
YOUW 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
BR100 4,621 Decreased By -44.9 (-0.96%)
BR30 17,464 Decreased By -334.3 (-1.88%)
KSE100 45,363 Decreased By -313 (-0.69%)
KSE30 17,681 Decreased By -123.2 (-0.69%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Leaks about Jordanian king's Swiss bank accounts misleading, says palace

Reuters 21 Feb, 2022

AMMAN: Leaks about money held by Jordan's King Abdullah in accounts at Swiss bank Credit Suisse have "inaccurate, old and misleading" information, Jordan's royal palace said on Monday.

Leaked data that contained details about thousands of bank accounts at Credit Suisse from the 1940s to 2010s was published by several media outlets on Sunday.

The data suggested that the Jordanian monarch had at least six accounts with tens of millions of Swiss francs.

"These recent reports are being used to smear His Majesty and Jordan and distort the truth," the palace said in a statement, adding that the figures were overblown because the amounts in the accounts had been counted multiple times.

Credit Suisse leaks: secret wealth amounting to over $100bn 'revealed'

The leak comes months after another data dump collectively called the "Pandora Papers" alleged that Abdullah, a close U.S. ally, used offshore accounts to spend more than $100 million on luxury homes in the United States and Britain.

The palace said then that the king had personally purchased the properties and no funds from the state budget or treasury had been used.

The leaked documents coincide with disenchantment among Jordanians. The country has witnessed street protests against economic hardship, high youth unemployment and a lack of progress on political reforms.

Opposition politicians say Abdullah has not done enough to tackle corruption in state agencies, where nepotism and poor governance has shaken popular confidence in the ruling elite.

Credit Suisse Jordan Swiss bank King Abdullah Swiss bank leak

Comments

1000 characters

Leaks about Jordanian king's Swiss bank accounts misleading, says palace

Credit Suisse leaks: secret wealth amounting to over $100bn 'revealed'

PM Imran Khan to fly to Moscow to meet Putin this week

Russia invasion would seek to brutally 'crush' Ukrainians: White House

Taliban aiming to create 'grand army' for Afghanistan

PPP’s long march against govt to begin on Feb 27: Bilawal

Rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Oil rises as Russian-Western stand-off alarms tight market

Engro Fertilizers sees upsurge in urea exports after Pakistan gas reform

Mercedes-Benz foresees EV-only production lines within a few years

Saudi Aramco in talks on more investments in China

Read more stories