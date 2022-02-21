ANL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
ASC 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
ASL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
AVN 103.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
BOP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
GGGL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.56%)
GGL 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.85%)
GTECH 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.36%)
KOSM 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
MLCF 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.27%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.14%)
PTC 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
SNGP 36.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.27%)
TELE 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.13%)
TPL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.16%)
TPLP 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.41%)
TREET 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.58%)
TRG 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.36%)
UNITY 27.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.84%)
WAVES 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.64%)
YOUW 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
BR100 4,621 Decreased By -44.9 (-0.96%)
BR30 17,464 Decreased By -334.3 (-1.88%)
KSE100 45,363 Decreased By -313 (-0.69%)
KSE30 17,681 Decreased By -123.2 (-0.69%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

  • Closes at 175.75 in inter-bank market on Monday
Recorder Report 21 Feb, 2022

Pakistan's rupee registered a minor gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.06% in the inter-bank market on Monday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 175.75 after a day-on-day appreciation of 11 paisas or 0.06%.

The rupee ended 0.65% lower against the US dollar during the previous week as mounting tension between Russia and Ukraine, and repeated warnings by Washington over the conflict kept global markets on the backfoot.

Rupee falls near 176 against US dollar

The gain in local currency comes as oil prices calmed down after fluctuating initially on Monday, as investors eyed contrasting scenarios of tighter Russian energy supplies due to the Ukraine crisis and more crude coming to the market on a possible nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

Brent crude futures were at $93.39 a barrel, down 15 cents or 0.2%, after earlier touching $95, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures had climbed 7 cents to $91.14 a barrel, off an earlier high of $92.93.

“Rupee will stabilise around this range, however, it depends upon the oil price,” Saad Hashmey, Executive Director at BMA Capital, told Business Recorder.

Hashmey was of the view that the rupee will continue to trade in the range of 170-180.

Meanwhile, another market expert told Business Recorder that the latest increase in prices of petroleum products, alongside the passing of the Weighted Average Cost of Gas (WACOG) bill, which was passed by the Senate last week, could fan inflation further.

Amid WACOG bill approval, gas rates for domestic consumers are expected to increase by 20%, adding to the CPI figures.

“Higher inflation rate could push expectations of another interest rate hike in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting,” said the expert. “However, calm on the global front might bring some relief.”

forex SBP Dollar rate USD currency rates usd vs pkr exchnage rates usd rate pkr rate rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

Rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Will challenge 'draconian amendments' to PECA: Yousaf Raza Gilani

Pakistan, Germany discuss Ukraine, regional issues

Oil rises as tight market looks to Russian-Western diplomacy

Kremlin says 'premature' to organise Biden-Putin summit on Ukraine

Construction cost goes up amid cement, steel price hike

MCB gets SBP's approval for due diligence of Telenor Microfinance Bank

PPL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Tax amnesty: FBR won’t share details with NAB

Biden will meet Putin 'if an invasion hasn't happened': White House

Read more stories