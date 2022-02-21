ANL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.84%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.65%)
ASL 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
AVN 104.79 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.34%)
BOP 8.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FFL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
FNEL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
GGGL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.82%)
GGL 20.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.57%)
GTECH 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
HUMNL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.66%)
KEL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.45%)
KOSM 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.27%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
PRL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.4%)
PTC 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.54%)
TELE 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
TPL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.13%)
TPLP 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.73%)
TREET 38.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1%)
TRG 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.13%)
UNITY 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.49%)
WAVES 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.64%)
YOUW 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.84%)
BR100 4,646 Decreased By -19.2 (-0.41%)
BR30 17,621 Decreased By -176.8 (-0.99%)
KSE100 45,551 Decreased By -124.4 (-0.27%)
KSE30 17,756 Decreased By -48.2 (-0.27%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Spot gold may rise into $1,917-$1,920 range

Reuters 21 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may rise into a range of $1,917-$1,920 per ounce, as it has pierced above a resistance at $1,902.

The metal is riding on a wave (c), which has travelled far above its 100% projection level of $1,879. It has a better chance of extending into $1,917-$1,940 range.

This wave makes a part of a bigger wave C from $1,753.30, which is expected to extend towards $1,946, its 100% projection level, as the big wave C has briefly travelled above its 76.4% projection level of $1,900.

Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,902

Support is at $1,886, a break below which could cause a fall into $1,865-$1,879 range.

On the daily chart, gold is heading to $1,927, which is suggested by a projection analysis and a rising channel.

A deep correction, probably similar to the one from the Nov. 16, 2021 high of $1,876.90, may occur around $1,927, which works together with another key resistance at $1,921.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

