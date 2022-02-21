ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Gold Standard ranking/award: TransPeshawar rejects allegations

Recorder Report 21 Feb, 2022

PESHAWAR: TransPeshawar, the operator of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar has rejected the false and baseless allegations made regarding receiving the Gold Standard ranking/award.

In a formal statement issued by TransPeshawar here on Sunday: it is stated that the Gold designation received by BRT Peshawar is based on the international evaluation tools prepared to assess the Bus rapid Transit System on international best practices. All the BRTs around the globe are evaluated on the same set tools of evaluation by the technical committee of the BRT Standard.

The Technical Committee of BRT Standard comprises of globally renowned organizations and experts of BRT, which are World Bank, UN Habitat, UNEP, BARR Foundation, Rockefeller foundation, and Climate works foundation, GIZ, Despacio, ICCT, and ADB etc. After independent evaluation by the experts, the statuses of the BRTs are updated on the World BRT ranking, the only platform in the world to do so. The presence of Peshawar BRT with highest score of 97 out of 100 and status of gold standard designation can be seen by just clicking the link https://www.itdp.org/library/standards-and-guides/the-bus-rapid-transit-standard/best-practices-2013/. The authenticity of the award speaks for itself.

The “Urban Transport pre-feasibility study for Peshawar” is completed in 2014; the organizations involved were City Development Initiative for Asia, Urban Policy Unit P& DD, KPK, ADB and Infrastructure Project Development Facility. The Project Preparatory and Technical Assistance (PPTA) which include preliminary design and detail feasibility were awarded to Desain Mobilitas Indonesia (DESMOBI). The study was completed in 2016 and DESMOBI provided preliminary design and feasibility study. The DESMOBI get inputs from Pakistani firm Think Transportation and USA based firm BRT Planning International and other individuals. The detailed design was prepared by the Mott Macdonald Pakistan and Mott Macdonald London.

The Institute for Transportation Development Policy (ITDP) was never awarded with any feasibility or design contracts. Top BRT consultants around the world are linked with ITDP for knowledge sharing and policy development, similar is the case with DESMOBI which is associated with ITDP Indonesia.

Association with world leading organizations increases credibility and reliability. The involvement of ITDP directly or indirectly into a project does not qualify any project for Gold Standard rating.

The ITDP has active offices in India and Indonesia and they are involved in many projects of BRT, but none of the projects in these regions ever get gold standard ranking. The transparency of the BRT global ranking can be seen by the fact that any individual or organization can access and submit any system score on set criteria to committee and then committee assesses and re-evaluate and rank the system accordingly. The ranking system rank all the world class BRTs of the world independently by experts with no influence, and the system is open and transparent, and involved 15 top credible and most trusted organization around the world.

TransPeshawar rejects all the false and baseless allegations made by a few to create speculations. The BRT Peshawar ranked as Gold Standard based on its services to all sectors of society, number of routes, convenient services to specially determined people, and promoting clean technology and non motorized traffic.

The award is not only for the people of Peshawar but a proud moment for whole Pakistan.

Once again the allegations made are absolutely false, fake and based on misinformation. TransPeshawar congrats the whole nation, as Peshawar BRT is becoming a role model and rest of the systems around the world will follow Peshawar Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

TransPeshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar Gold Standard ranking/award

Comments

Comments are closed.

Gold Standard ranking/award: TransPeshawar rejects allegations

Tax amnesty: FBR won’t share details with NAB

Privatisation of HEC: CCoP is all set to approve reserve price

RISE-I, DPF: WB concerned at delay in ‘prior actions’

PSX remains under pressure

Anti-PTI govt drive: Fazl, Zardari to meet today

US’s DFC blocks progress on PPAs with wind IPPs?

Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans defeat opponents

PMEX extends trading time

Smuggling of steel products causing big revenue loss: PALSP

PKR ends lower

Read more stories