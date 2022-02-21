ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Pakistan

Sindh minister criticises PTI govt’s economic policies

Zaheer Abbasi 21 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples’ Party has flayed government for issuance of Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Ordinance and termed its economic policies especially increase in petroleum electricity prices as anti-people.

During a media talk here on Sunday, Sindh g Minister for Information and Labour, Saeed Ghani said if this Ordinance is enforced from ten years back and all those who had misused social media and spread false news are punished, then he would be the first person to support it. Otherwise, such harsh laws could not be imagined even during a military dictatorship.

The Minister termed the government economic policies as anti-people and stated that the Rs 6 per unit fuel charges adjustment would be charged from the people in electricity bills of March 2022, Fuel charges adjustment per unit were charged Rs 4.20 per unit last month (February) and Rs 4.74 per unit a month before (January). The government would be collecting Rs 60 billion from the people on account of FCA, he added.

He said that petrol price has recently been increased by Rs 12 per litre to take it to the historic level of Rs 160 per litre. When this government came to power the petrol price was Rs 84 per litter and today it is Rs 160 per litter, he said adding that when the government would increase petrol, electricity and gas prices regularly and rupee would continue to depreciate against the US dollar then how it can blame Sindh government for failure to control dearness. He said that as usual the federal government would create a non-issue to divert the attention of the people from increase in electricity price by Rs 6 per unit.

Saeed Ghani said that in the wake of government anti-people policies, it is important for the people to join the long-march of his party to get rid of this ‘incompetent’ government; otherwise, the prices of everything would continue to increase on monthly basis and there would be no respite for the people.

He said that PTI has been giving comparison of increase in sale of motorcycle and other goods but has never informed the people that it collected Rs 297 billion in the form of taxes on petroleum products from the people during the last seven months. The government has also committed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that petroleum levy would be increased Rs 4 per litre every month till to reaches Rs 40 per litre.

He requested the people to strengthen the hand of PPP Chairman Bilawal in the long march to remove incompetent government from the power, adding that the PPP has been the only party that has been raising the voice for poor people and no other political party is so vocal against the policies of the present government.

He said that his party when was in power from 2008-2013 despite global economic crisis floods and devastating rains and higher petrol prices in the global market, the PPP has undertaken pro-people measures, increased salaries and income of the farmers.

Replying to a question, he said that his party has announced its long march alone and is holding meetings with the leaders of different political parties in the connection.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

