CM vows to fight street crimes in Karachi off

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his government, with the support of people of Karachi, had eliminated terrorism from this megacity and now again his government has taken street crime as a challenge and would eradicate it to restore writ of the government.

This he said on Saturday while talking to media after proposing Sindh PPP President Nisar Khuhro for the Senate seat at Election Commission office that had fallen vacant after disqualification of PTI leader Faisal Vawda.

He said that street crime has increased in the megacity due to the economic downturn but being head of provincial government, it was his responsibility to maintain law and order in the province. “I have made some changes in the city police and have guided them to take drastic measures to control law and order,” he said and added that the killers of journalist Athar Mateen would be arrested soon.

Shah said that it was our police, who with the support of Rangers and other law enforcement agencies, crushed terrorists in this city by rendering sacrifices in the line of their duty and now they are taking drastic measure to eliminate street crime.

To a question about some recent incidents in different universities of Sindh, he said that he has brought changes in the administration of two universities and more actions were being taken.

To another question, Murad Shah said that against the deduction of Rs32 billion at source from Sindh’s share he has talked to federal finance minister Shaukat Tareen. “Tareen was surprised when he heard that such a heavy amount has been deducted from the share of Sindh and he assured of resolving the issues. We would discuss the matter in the cabinet meeting to be held on Monday and would take action accordingly.”

To a question about proposed amendments in the local bodies’ law, the chief minister said that commitments made with opposition parties such as Jamaat-e-Islami, PSP and others would be fulfilled. “We would discuss the proposed amendments in the cabinet meeting on Monday and then refer the draft law to the assembly.”

Talking about long march of the PPP, the CM said that it would start under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from Mazar-e-Quaid on February 27 and would reach Islamabad on March 8 where a public meeting would held on March 9.

Earlier, Nisar Khuhro filed nomination papers for the senate seat that had fallen vacant after disqualification of PTI leader Faisal Vawda. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah proposed candidatures of Nisar Khuhro and MPA Nida Khuhro, the daughter of Nisar Khuhro, seconded his father’s candidature.

Former MQM MNA Khuwaja Sohail who turned up there to file his nomination papers announced to withdraw his nomination in support of Nisar Khuhro. He said Khuhro was their family friend and a senior politician; therefore, he was withdrawing his nomination in his favour.