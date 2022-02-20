Route plan for ‘long march’ discussed

LAHORE: Sindh Transport Minister Awais Shah has discussed in detail Bilawal Bhutto’s route in Punjab during long march with the party’s Punjab leadership.

He held a detailed meeting with Secretary General PPP Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza on Saturday to discuss preparations, arrangements, rout and other strategies with him. Other party leaders from Punjab were also present on the occasion.

The meeting also appointed party’s vice presidents of five divisions of Punjab as coordinators of long march during the presence of Bilawal Bhutto before reaching Islamabad.

Hassan Murtaza made it clear that all the divisional coordinators would be responsible for providing feedback to the party during long march.

It may be noted that the party has already approved the long march route for Bilawal Bhutto. As per schedule, he would reach district Rahim Yar Khan on 2nd of March and would proceed to Bahawalpur, Lodhran, and Multan on 3rd of March, followed by Sahiwal, Okara and Pattoki to Lahore on 5th of March. He will address a large public rally at Nasir Bagh Lahore before proceeding to Islamabad through GT Road.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022