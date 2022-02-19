Ukraine president confirms attendance at Munich conference amid war jitters

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will attend the Munich Security Conference on Saturday and return home later the same day, a statement from his office said.

Zelenskiy's trip had been under scrutiny due to concern in Western countries that Russia is poised to launch a military offensive against Ukraine and could do so while the president is out of the country. Russia denies any plans to attack its neighbour.

