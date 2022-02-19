ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
Impact of rising prices on population: MEAG endorses govt’s efforts

Press Release Updated 19 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin presided over the meeting of Macro Economic Advisory Group on Friday, said a press release.

Former governors SBP Dr Ishrat Hussain and Syed Salim Raza, Adviser to CM Punjab Dr Salman Shah, Governor SBP Dr Reza Baqir, Vice Chancellor PIDE Dr Nadeemul Haq, Professor of Economics Dr Rashid Amjad, Executive Director SDPI, Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Country Director IGC Dr Ijaz Nabi and Sakib Sherani virtually attended the meeting. Other senior officers also attended the meeting.

The Macro Economic Advisory Group endorsed the government’s efforts being undertaken for dealing with the impact of rising prices on general population. All members shared contentment that new initiatives being undertaken by the government are in line with the sustainable macroeconomic stability paradigm.

Cannot sustain 'artificially' kept low petrol prices: Shaukat Tarin

The Macro Economic Advisory Group recognised that global inflationary tendencies have casted undesirable impact across the globe including Pakistan. The committee comprehensively deliberated on various initiatives that can be undertaken for provision of maximum relief to the public.

These initiatives specifically aim at resolving the economic constraints of middle and lower economic strata of the society. Most feasible and pragmatic initiatives have been screened out by the committee members for dealing with inflationary pressure and recommended for further consideration.

