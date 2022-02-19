President urges tech companies to make investment

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has urged tech companies to invest in Pakistan as it possessed adequate tech talent and its economy was becoming more conducive to foreign investment.

“Pakistan offered huge investment opportunities in the fields of IT and Digitalization, and international companies needed to benefit from the business-friendly climate of the country.”

The president expressed these views during a meeting via video-link with technology entrepreneurs based in Singapore, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Amer Hashmi, Chairman of the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA), Jeff Chef from the Advance Intelligence Group, Zaki Sumar, and Umair Javed via video link.

The meeting was informed that there existed enormous opportunities in Pakistan for tech companies to work in the areas of App development, AI-based digital identity solutions, digital payments, e-commerce, and digital remittance platforms. It was also highlighted that Pakistan’s tech talent was a great source of attraction for the global market.

While underlining the importance of adopting technology-based solutions, the president said that businesses needed to use emerging technologies, especially Artificial Intelligence and Big Data solutions to benefit from business opportunities in Pakistan.

