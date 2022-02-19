ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,950
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,496,693
2,40024hr
Sindh
562,597
Punjab
497,820
Balochistan
35,187
Islamabad
133,613
KPK
213,762
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

VLSFO crack inches down

Reuters 19 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: Asia’s front-month crack for 0.5% very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) inched lower on Friday, but posted a third consecutive weekly gain amid tighter supplies.

The front-month VLSFO crack dipped 3 cents to $19.64 per barrel against Dubai crude during Asian trading hours. The crack, however, has gained nearly 2% this week, Refinitiv data showed. Cash differentials for Asia’s 0.5% VLSFO were at a premium of $17.30 a tonne to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with $17.34 per tonne on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Asia’s cash premiums for 380-cst high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) dropped to $1.60 per tonne to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with $2.10 per tonne a day earlier.

Fuel oil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub dropped 8% to 1 million tonnes in the week to Feb. 17, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. The data showed ARA gasoil inventories fell 3.4% to 1.5 million tonnes. One 180-cst high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) deal, no 380-cst HSFO trades. NO VLSFO trades were reported Oil prices extended losses on Friday, and were headed for a weekly fall, as the prospect of extra supply from Iran returning to the market eclipsed fears of a possible supply disruption arising from a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

VLSFO VLSFO market VLSFO prices

Comments

Comments are closed.

VLSFO crack inches down

You’ll go to ‘jail’ for corruption, PM tells opposition leaders

MoF and SBP oppose move: Senate panel approves Banking Cos (Amend) Bill

CMOD roadmap, targets: Nepra gives CPPA-G Feb 25 deadline

Immovable property: FBR directed to link valuation with FY

Impact of rising prices on population: MEAG endorses govt’s efforts

ST, federal excise return: FBR extends deadline for payment, submission

India, UAE eye $100bn in annual trade after signing trade pact

Commercial, personal use: Aviation Division directed to prepare chopper policy

Singapore PM says ‘almost half’ of Indian MPs have criminal charges

All FATF technical requirements met: FO

Read more stories