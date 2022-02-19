KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (February 18, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== M. M. M. A. Khanani D.G.Cement 50 75.45 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50 75.45 Shaffi Securities Ferozsons Lab 1,000 330.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 330.00 Arif Habib Ltd. Thatta Cement Co. 800,000 21.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 800,000 21.00 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 801,050 ===========================================================================================

