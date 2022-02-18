UK bank NatWest returns to profit in 2021

LONDON: NatWest bank returned to profit last year as the economy recovered from the pandemic, the British state-owned lender said in a statement Friday.

Net profit came in at £2.95 billion ($4 billion, 3.5 billion euros) compared with a loss after tax of of 753 million in 2020, NatWest said in a statement.

As the UK economy rebounded, the bank was able to release provisions it set aside to help it through the Covid pandemic.

Formerly known as Royal Bank of Scotland, NatWest remains majority owned by the UK government after its rescue during the financial crisis more than a decade ago.