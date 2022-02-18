ANL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASL 14.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
AVN 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.17%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
FNEL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
GGL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
GTECH 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
KOSM 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
MLCF 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PTC 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
SNGP 36.90 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (6.8%)
TELE 15.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.61%)
TPL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
TPLP 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.66%)
TREET 38.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
TRG 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
WAVES 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
BR100 4,650 Increased By 8.8 (0.19%)
BR30 17,730 Increased By 17.1 (0.1%)
KSE100 45,573 Increased By 131.9 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,754 Increased By 54.8 (0.31%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,950
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,496,693
2,40024hr
Sindh
562,597
Punjab
497,820
Balochistan
35,187
Islamabad
133,613
KPK
213,762
UK bank NatWest returns to profit in 2021

AFP 18 Feb, 2022

LONDON: NatWest bank returned to profit last year as the economy recovered from the pandemic, the British state-owned lender said in a statement Friday.

Net profit came in at £2.95 billion ($4 billion, 3.5 billion euros) compared with a loss after tax of of 753 million in 2020, NatWest said in a statement.

As the UK economy rebounded, the bank was able to release provisions it set aside to help it through the Covid pandemic.

Euro bounce pauses ahead of US inflation

Formerly known as Royal Bank of Scotland, NatWest remains majority owned by the UK government after its rescue during the financial crisis more than a decade ago.

