Declarations thru PSW: FBR waives upfront duty, tax payment condition

Sohail Sarfraz Updated 18 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has waived off the condition of upfront payment of duty and taxes in cases where the declaration is filed through the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) system.

The FBR has issued SRO250(I)/2022, here on Thursday.

FBR chief lauds fast-paced infrastructure development under PSW

According to the notification, the condition of upfront payment of duty and taxes shall not be applicable, if the declaration is filed through the PSW system where declaration shall be deemed to have been filed upon submission through the system.

