Four MPAs may be inducted into Punjab cabinet

LAHORE: Four members of the provincial assembly are likely to be inducted in the Punjab Cabinet soon, it has been learnt.

Currently, there are 37 ministers in the cabinet of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, whereas, 41 lawmakers can be made ministers under the rules, sources said: “There are five special assistants and as many special advisers in the Punjab cabinet.” The sources claimed that during visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Lahore on Wednesday, the names of MPAs for induction as ministers were considered.

Moreover, Parliamentary Secretary of Planning, Development and Reforms Kanwal Shuzab said the PTI government was in contact with its allies and had complete faith in them as they stood united, firmly with the government.

Regarding the opposition contacts with allies of the government, she said: “Every party has political right to have meetings with others but we have faith in the unity of our allies with the government.”

In a TV show, Kanwal Shuzab vowed to continue fighting against the corrupt mafias of the country till the last breath. She also said that due to opposition’s poor policies, the country was facing huge economic loss. She also termed ‘Ehsaas Programme’ one of the world’s biggest poverty alleviation programme. She said the economy is flourishing on right direction as all indicators are positive.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022