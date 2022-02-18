KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (February 17, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Cedar Capital EMCO IND 2,400,000 26.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,400,000 26.00 Cedar Capital Hinopak Motor 350,000 360.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 350,000 360.00 Akik Capital Shield Corp. Ltd. 1,000 270.83 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 270.83 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 2,751,000 ===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022