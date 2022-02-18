Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
18 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (February 17, 2022).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Cedar Capital EMCO IND 2,400,000 26.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,400,000 26.00
Cedar Capital Hinopak Motor 350,000 360.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 350,000 360.00
Akik Capital Shield Corp. Ltd. 1,000 270.83
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 270.83
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 2,751,000
===========================================================================================
