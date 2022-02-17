ANL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.02%)
ASC 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
ASL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
AVN 104.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.02%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
GGGL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
GGL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.23%)
GTECH 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.33%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.07%)
KEL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
KOSM 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.53%)
MLCF 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
PACE 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 13.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.76%)
SNGP 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
TELE 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.03%)
TPL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.23%)
TPLP 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.07%)
TREET 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.12%)
TRG 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
UNITY 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-5.08%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.96%)
YOUW 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BR100 4,636 Decreased By -20.5 (-0.44%)
BR30 17,709 Decreased By -247.7 (-1.38%)
KSE100 45,431 Decreased By -253.5 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,700 Decreased By -88.3 (-0.5%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
Norway oil firms raise 2022 investment forecasts

Reuters 17 Feb, 2022

OSLO: Oil and gas firms in Norway have raised this year's investment forecasts as they seek to benefit from pandemic-era tax incentives intended to boost activity, a national statistics office (SSB) survey showed on Thursday.

The biggest business sector in Norway now expects to invest 159.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($17.9 billion) in 2022, up from a forecast of 154.4 billion crowns made in November, SSB said.

Investments are still set to decline this year however by an estimated 8.1% when compared to 2021, SSB said, a lingering effect of drawdowns made during the pandemic, but will likely increase in 2023 as major development projects gather speed.

In 2023, oil investment numbers are provisionally seen dropping further to 131.4 billion crowns, but this could quickly change as more plans are laid, the agency said.

Oil recoups some losses after report of Kyiv forces attacking Russia-backed rebels

"If the schedules for the expected projects are maintained, there will be significantly higher investments in field development in 2023 than what is currently included in the survey," SSB said.

Yet-to-be approved projects include the development of a cluster of oil and gas discoveries in the so-called NOAKA area by Aker BP and Equinor, as well as Equinor's Arctic Wisting oil discovery.

