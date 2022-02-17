ANL 13.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
AVN 105.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.46%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
FNEL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
GGGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
GGL 21.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
GTECH 9.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
KOSM 4.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
PACE 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.43%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TELE 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
TPL 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TPLP 32.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.17%)
TREET 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.48%)
TRG 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
UNITY 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
WAVES 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.46%)
YOUW 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
BR100 4,654 Decreased By -3 (-0.06%)
BR30 17,873 Decreased By -83.5 (-0.46%)
KSE100 45,588 Decreased By -96.8 (-0.21%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By -46.1 (-0.26%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

StanChart raises goals, to start buyback as full year profit doubles

Reuters 17 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE/LONDON: Standard Chartered raised its core profitability goals and promised shareholders extra payouts on Thursday, despite full year profit undershooting expectations, as it banks on inflation-battling rate hikes worldwide to boost lending.

"Confidence in our overall asset quality and earnings trajectory allows us to return significant capital to shareholders," Chief Executive Bill Winters said in a statement.

Winters, who repaired StanChart's balance sheet and slashed thousands of jobs after he became CEO in 2015, has more recently come under pressure to boost growth and lift the bank's flagging share price. The London-listed stock is around 45% below the level when Winters took charge.

Nigeria eyes Standard Chartered rail project loan after Chinese hold up

StanChart's statutory pre-tax profit doubled to $3.3 billion in calendar 2021 from $1.6 billion in 2020, but missed the $3.8 billion average estimate of 16 analysts, as compiled by the lender.

The update from the emerging-markets focused lender, the first major British bank to report annual results, gave an early indication of how rising central bank interest rates will help lenders even as they battle to improve underlying performance.

The London-headquartered bank expects revenue to grow by an extra 3% per year as it benefits from rising interest rates as policymakers look to turn off years of cheap funding to fight inflationary pressures.

StanChart, which earns most of its revenue in Asia, announced a $750 million share buyback, starting imminently, and a 12 cents per share dividend for 2021, up a third on 2020.

The bank, which bases its business on capturing trade flows between its key markets of Asia, Africa and the Middle East, reported credit impairment charges of $263 million, versus $2.3 billion a year earlier.

It said it will cut some $500 million in expenses from its consumer banking division as part of the bank's broader $1.3 billion cost-cutting drive aimed at improving overall returns.

Standard Chartered

Comments

1000 characters

StanChart raises goals, to start buyback as full year profit doubles

SBP expands EFS to improve exports, forex inflows

Rs3.5bn revenue stuck: New IR court to expedite tax-related litigation processes: Dr Ashfaq

Borrowing money from MNCs to show big tax collection: AGP raises concern over FBR ‘manoeuvring’

Bill Gates to meet PM, president during visit to Pakistan: SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan

Cancellation of loans, their reinvestment discussed with World Bank

Israel strikes town south of Damascus: Syrian state media

$50m defence credit line for Sri Lanka: MoDP advised to seek approval from ECC

Oil recoups some losses after report of Kyiv forces attacking Russia-backed rebels

Agri credit limits enhanced

Senate panel adopts PPP Authority (Amend) Bill

Read more stories