World
US VP Harris to meet Ukraine leader this week at Munich security talks: White House official
17 Feb, 2022
WASHINGTON: US Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the annual Munich Security Conference this week, a senior White House official said Wednesday.
Erdogan still hopes to host three-way Ukraine summit with Putin
The meeting, scheduled for Saturday, will be "a real opportunity to underscore our commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the official said.
Comments