ANL 13.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
AVN 105.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.46%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FFL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
GGL 21.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
GTECH 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.37%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
KOSM 4.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
PACE 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.83%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.43%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TELE 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
TPL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TPLP 32.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.83%)
TREET 39.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
TRG 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
UNITY 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
WAVES 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.96%)
YOUW 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
BR100 4,654 Decreased By -3.4 (-0.07%)
BR30 17,875 Decreased By -81.8 (-0.46%)
KSE100 45,580 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.23%)
KSE30 17,734 Decreased By -54.4 (-0.31%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US VP Harris to meet Ukraine leader this week at Munich security talks: White House official

AFP 17 Feb, 2022

WASHINGTON: US Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the annual Munich Security Conference this week, a senior White House official said Wednesday.

Erdogan still hopes to host three-way Ukraine summit with Putin

The meeting, scheduled for Saturday, will be "a real opportunity to underscore our commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the official said.

Kamala Harris Volodymyr Zelensky US Vice President

Comments

1000 characters

US VP Harris to meet Ukraine leader this week at Munich security talks: White House official

SBP expands EFS to improve exports, forex inflows

Rs3.5bn revenue stuck: New IR court to expedite tax-related litigation processes: Dr Ashfaq

Borrowing money from MNCs to show big tax collection: AGP raises concern over FBR ‘manoeuvring’

Bill Gates to meet PM, president during visit to Pakistan: SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan

Cancellation of loans, their reinvestment discussed with World Bank

Israel strikes town south of Damascus: Syrian state media

$50m defence credit line for Sri Lanka: MoDP advised to seek approval from ECC

Oil recoups some losses after report of Kyiv forces attacking Russia-backed rebels

Agri credit limits enhanced

Senate panel adopts PPP Authority (Amend) Bill

Read more stories