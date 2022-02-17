ANL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
AVN 106.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.9%)
BOP 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
GGGL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.55%)
GGL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.58%)
GTECH 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
KEL 3.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.33%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.08%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.73%)
PIBTL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
PRL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
PTC 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.17%)
TELE 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.89%)
TPL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.81%)
TPLP 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
TREET 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.98%)
TRG 85.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.71%)
UNITY 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.48%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
WTL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.01%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
BR100 4,657 Decreased By -3 (-0.06%)
BR30 17,957 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.45%)
KSE100 45,685 Decreased By -46.9 (-0.1%)
KSE30 17,788 Decreased By -15.8 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Two PSDP budgetary proposals: NA body expresses ‘serious’ reservations

Naveed Butt 17 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat expressed serious reservations over two PSDP budgetary proposals of the Cabinet Division about construction of Aiwan-e-Sayahaat in Islamabad and block financial proposal for SDGs Achievement Programme and invited Minister for Defence in capacity of chairman SDGs Steering Committee and the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Tourism in capacity of chairman PTDC in the next meeting to justify PSDP demands(proposals).

The committee was of the view that it cannot simply recommend huge financial proposals without getting proper justification by the concerned quarters. The committee met with MNA Kishwer Zehra in the chair at the Parliament House on Wednesday.

The committee was apprised that the Cabinet Division had demanded allocation under PSDP for the year 2022-23 amounting to Rs1,500 million for construction of Aiwan-e-Sayahaat in Islamabad partly through PSDP allocation and partly through public-private partnership basis.

The committee was further apprised that the building would house PTDC Headquarters besides offices of different tourism facilitators and promoters. The committee was not convinced by the contentions of the PTDC management and viewed that in present digital age, bricks and mortar will not promote tourism in the country. The committee suggested that instead of building this huge infrastructure, a building smaller in size and by adopting latest techniques and an aggressive marketing strategy, tourism could be promoted abroad fetching in foreign exchange.

The committee also opined that approval of the prime minister being the minister for Cabinet Secretariat had also not been sought. The committee decided to invite Azam Jamil, Special Assistant to the PM in Tourism in its next meeting to discuss the PSDP proposal in question.

The committee while taking up PSDP proposal for SDGs Achievement Program, opined that Minister of Defence in capacity of chairman SDGs Steering Committee did not bother to attend the meeting despite, several invitations. The committee decided to discuss the same in its next meeting in the presence of the Minister for Defence.

The committee also directed the Cabinet Division to develop its indigenous monitoring and evaluation system instead of relying on provinces to report progress in the projects funded through SDGs Achievement Program. The committee also recommended that all the districts throughout the country should be treated at par, while releasing funds under the SDGs program. The Cabinet Division had submitted PSDP proposal of Rs4,600 million for SDGs Achievement Program during the year 2022-23.

The chairperson, while concluding the meeting said that being a Muslim, she solemnly believes that sovereignty belongs to almighty Allah and is exercised on earth through chosen representatives of the people. Thus, huge responsibility lies upon their shoulders for diligently protecting the rights of the people.

She said that the government functionaries were not taking Parliamentary business serious and were somewhat obstructing the Parliament to exercise its oversight on executive. She stressed that all the departments should answer the queries of the committee promptly otherwise, holding meeting was just sheer wastage of public money.

The meeting was attended by Ali Muhammad Khan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, MNAs, Tahir Sadiq, Uzma Riaz, Muhammad Hashim, Rasheed Ahmad Khan, Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli, Raza Rabani Khar, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Syed Mehmood Shah, Mohsin Dawar, Additional Secretary, Cabinet Division, and Senior officers of the concerned departments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NA body NA Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat PSDP budgetary proposals

Comments

Comments are closed.

Two PSDP budgetary proposals: NA body expresses ‘serious’ reservations

Jan textile group exports decline 4.38pc to $1.55bn MoM

Biden’s Fed nominees in limbo

SBP expands EFS to improve exports, forex inflows

Rs3.5bn revenue stuck: New IR court to expedite tax-related litigation processes: Dr Ashfaq

Borrowing money from MNCs to show big tax collection: AGP raises concern over FBR ‘manoeuvring’

Monthly tax returns: SRB extends e-filing deadline

Senate panel adopts PPP Authority (Amend) Bill

Cancellation of loans, their reinvestment discussed with WB

US, Nato say Russia is building up troops near Ukraine

Sustaining export growth key challenge: Dawood

Read more stories