Alzehar Pharmacy starts 24-hour service

KARACHI: Vice Chancellor Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Professor Saeed Qureshi has urged the private sector to come forward to provide health services round the clock. He expressed these views while inaugurating 24-hour service at Alzehar Pharmacy and Medical Complex here on other day.

Professor Saeed hoped the opening of 24-hour services at the complex would help in improving heath services in the city.

On this occasion, head of the Alzehar Pharmacy and Medical Complex Dr Nayyar Jabeen said purpose of the establishment of the health facility is to improve health services in Karachi.

