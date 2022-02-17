Draft food fortification law approved by KP

PESHAWAR: Provincial cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday approved the draft of the Food Fortification Act 2021 to ensure major vitamins in the indigenous as well as imported essential food items i.e. Atta, Ghee etc: Major vitamins include iron, folic acid, zinc, vitamin B-12, vitamin-A and vitamin D-3.

It has merits to mention here that absence of major vitamins, food items resulted into various health complications especially in women & children. As per statistics of National Nutrition Survey - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, anemia ratios in Women is 34.7 while in children, the ratio is 60.8%. Similarly, other major deficiencies include iron deficiency 9.1 and 20.3%, Zinc 15.9 and 18.6, vitamin-B-12 27.7 and 47.7 vitamin-D 85.5 and 76.9 respectively.

These deficiencies resulted in lack of proper physical and mental nourishment, blindness, deafness and anemia. Halal Food Authority will be empowered through the passage of the Act to impose penalties, on the spot inspection, registration of manufacturers, packing etc. to ensure quality food. Similarly, Laboratories, Mobile Labs will be established to check the quality of food items. For proper check and balance, establishment of consumer courts are also part of legislation to listen to the grievances of manufacturers in case of misuse of authority by the officers/officials of Halal Food Authority.

The cabinet met here today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan. Cabinet members, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, SMBR and administrative secretaries attended.

The cabinet agreeing to the demand of Tourism Association of Kaghan Valley, Anjuman-e-Tajiran Nathia Gali and Giliyat Hotal Association approved issuance of notification to exempt all hospitality sector businesses whether corporate or non-corporate located at the Tourist Spot in Kaghan and Galiyat Vally registered with the KPRA from all previous outstanding liabilities of default surcharge and penalties except principal tax liability. However, default surcharge or penalty already paid will not be refunded.

The cabinet also approved establishment of Endowment Fund for transgenders initially allocating Rs.100 million for the purpose. Through this fund, transgenders will be provided interest free loans to start small businesses. Similarly, government officers will be trained to facilitate transgenders in various fields. The Chief Minister directed the Finance Department to frame rules regarding the Endowment Fund.

The cabinet also approved Journalists Welfare Endowment Fund Rules 2021 whereby Rs. one million will be provided to the family of journalists, martyred during Act of Terrorism. Similarly, permanently disable journalist will be given one-time grant of Rs.0.2 million. Moreover, marriage grant is also part of the package for the son/daughter of the journalist to the tune of Rs.0.2 million. Apart from that, journalist with 30 years’ experience will be given Rs. 10,000/- monthly stipend that attain the age of 60 years.

The journalist expelled from newspaper/TV job and remained jobless for three consecutive months will be given one time stipend of Rs. 10,000/- for two months. Rs. 50,000/- will be given to the journalist for the death of family member as funeral charges. The cabinet also approved Rules to implement minimum wages in letter and spirit.

The cabinet also approved grant-in-aid of Rs.150 million for the establishment of “Khpal Kor” Nursing and Health Sciences College at Gul Kada, Swat. The cabinet also decided to extend the minimum wages of Rs. 21,000/- to the project employees from Grade-1 to 8 to be effective from 1st July 2021.

The cabinet also approved open Government Data Strategy to ensure openness, transparency. Data will be accessible on PMRU website. The cabinet also approved Provincial Ombudsman fixed pay employees, terms and conditions rules 2021 enabling the Ombudsman Secretariat to carry out their functions effectively and pave the way for hiring of consultants to improve their working and efficiency.

The cabinet approved the resolution of the matter with regard to shifting of all sorts of powers of the Pakistan Tobacco Board, except Exports, from the center to the province in light of the Provincial’s Assembly Resolution as well as 18th Constitutional Amendment through consultation with the federal government as well as sending it to the Council of Common Interest (CCI) via Inter Provincial Coordination Department (IPC). After approval, the Provincial Agriculture Department will fix the tobacco rate; carry out research work as well as matters pertaining to the welfare of farmers’ community while the center will have the powers of exports only.

The provincial cabinet also approved relaxation of ban on the procurement of official vehicles for the District & Sessions Judge/Addl. District & Sessions Judge and Senior Civil Judge appointed in Upper Chitral.

The cabinet granted approval to the Fiscal Responsibilities and Debt Management Act 2021 with the aim to fix limit for loans, regularize the schedule and procedure of payments as well as to ensure transparency in the financial matters. Preparing mid-term fiscal frame-work and establishment of Debt Management Office will be done under the Act.

The cabinet also approved empowering the Administrator Auqaf to initiate legal proceedings against the publishers for making mistakes intentionally or unintentionally in the publication/printing of Holy Quran under the law.

The provincial cabinet through a notification included Command Area of Gomal Zam Dam in the Canal and Drainage Act 1873 whereby the water flowing in the area will be available for the use of public. The cabinet also approved four names for MTIs Policy Board which include Dr. Nosherwan Burki, Muhammad Tahir Aziz, Dr. Zeeshan Bin Ishtiaq and Maj. Gen. Salahuddin Qasim (retd). The cabinet also approved the name of Manzoor Ahmad for appointment as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for KP Transmission and Grid System Company. The cabinet also approved standardization of 200 Higher Secondary Schools.

The cabinet approved Digital Skill Development Program worth Rs.5 billion under the program, one lac youth and IT graduates will be trained by imparting them modern digital courses. The duration of the course will be three to six months. This will generate employment in the province and skilled graduates and youth will be benefitted from the program to a larger extent.

The cabinet deliberated upon establishment of a major hospital in Peshawar in 1st phase through public-private partnership. The same will be extended to other parts of the province after successful implementation of the project in the Provincial Metropolis.

The cabinet constituted a committee to prepare recommendations for merger of Malakand Levies in Regular Police which will be tabled in next meeting of the cabinet.

The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan directed the authorities concerned to start preparation for control of Dengue, identify hot spots and take all corrective measures by eliminating the root-causes of the spread of Dengue. The Chief Minister also directed TMAs to handover Fire-Brigade vehicle to the Rescue-1122 within a month positively.

