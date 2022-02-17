ANL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
Japanese shares track Wall St higher, tech stocks lead gains

Reuters 17 Feb, 2022

TOKYO: Japanese shares rose on Wednesday after two straight sessions of decline, led by technology stocks tracking gains in their U.S. peers, after signs of de-escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine drove Wall Street sharply higher.

The Nikkei share average jumped 2.2% to close at 27,460.40, while the broader Topix climbed 1.67% to 1,946.63.

“Japanese market rebounded from a sharp fall in the previous session because the U.S. market jumped overnight,” said Takatoshi Itoshima, strategist at Pictet Asset Management.

“But the gains were capped by weakness of the Nasdaq futures this morning. And the Russia-Ukraine tension will remain as a main focus for the market for about a week or so.”

Wall Street ended sharply higher overnight, as geopolitical heat was turned down a notch after Russia said it had withdrawn some of its troops near the Ukraine border, with the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index posting its largest one-day percentage gain since March 2021.

In Tokyo, chip-related Tokyo Electron provided the biggest boost for the Nikkei, rising 4.91% and Advantest climbed 4.78%. Sensor maker TDK jumped 5.1%.

Asahi Holdings rose 4.9% after the beer maker said it would close factories in two locations in Japan at the end of January to boost its productivities.

Tyre maker Bridgestone jumped 7.39% after announcing a share buyback.

As oil prices fell, an explorer Inpex Corp lost 3.40% and became the worst performer on the Nikkei. Refiner Idemitsu Kosan fell 1.91%.

There were 207 advancers on the Nikkei index against 16 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s main board was 0.92 billion, compared to the average of 1.27 billion in the past 30 days.

