ANL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
ASL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
AVN 108.25 Increased By ▲ 7.30 (7.23%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
FNEL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
GGGL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
GGL 21.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
GTECH 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.12%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.02%)
KOSM 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.78%)
PACE 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.53%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PRL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.74%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
TPL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.83%)
TPLP 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.7%)
TREET 39.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.71%)
TRG 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.5%)
UNITY 30.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.68%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.69%)
YOUW 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 2.8 (0.06%)
BR30 18,038 Increased By 321.4 (1.81%)
KSE100 45,732 Increased By 87.6 (0.19%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 12.5 (0.07%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
Ministry sends summary to President, urging him re-schedule NA session

Naveed Butt 16 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has sent a summary to President Dr Arif Alvi to change the schedule of the National Assembly session to Monday (February 21), which was summoned on Friday (February 18) to promulgate one or two ordinances, it is learnt.

According to the sources, the president would summon the session of the National Assembly under Article 54(1) of the Constitution. Now, the session would be held on Monday at 4pm.

The sources said the Senate session is ongoing and it may be prorogued within the next two days to promulgate ordinances.

The Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government has to complete its quorum of the House to run the business smoothly otherwise, it has to face the opposition for pointing out lack of quorum.

The opposition parties already have announced long march against the PTI government. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has announced long march on February 27, while the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) of the other opposition parties has announced long march on March 23.

The opposition parties would be busy in preparation of long march, so they would not want to run the house smoothly for passage of legislation. Certainly, the opposition parties would give task to some of their members for pointing out lack of quorum in the house. However, it would be up to the PTI government to maintain its quorum to run the house smoothly for legislation.

It was observed in the previous sessions of the National Assembly, the PTI had to face embarrassment many time due to lack of quorum.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NA session PDM PTI Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs

