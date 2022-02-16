Ministry sends summary to President, urging him re-schedule NA session

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has sent a summary to President Dr Arif Alvi to change the schedule of the National Assembly session to Monday (February 21), which was summoned on Friday (February 18) to promulgate one or two ordinances, it is learnt.

According to the sources, the president would summon the session of the National Assembly under Article 54(1) of the Constitution. Now, the session would be held on Monday at 4pm.

The sources said the Senate session is ongoing and it may be prorogued within the next two days to promulgate ordinances.

The Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government has to complete its quorum of the House to run the business smoothly otherwise, it has to face the opposition for pointing out lack of quorum.

The opposition parties already have announced long march against the PTI government. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has announced long march on February 27, while the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) of the other opposition parties has announced long march on March 23.

The opposition parties would be busy in preparation of long march, so they would not want to run the house smoothly for passage of legislation. Certainly, the opposition parties would give task to some of their members for pointing out lack of quorum in the house. However, it would be up to the PTI government to maintain its quorum to run the house smoothly for legislation.

It was observed in the previous sessions of the National Assembly, the PTI had to face embarrassment many time due to lack of quorum.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022