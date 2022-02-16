TV anchor: PBA condemns incident

KARACHI: Pakistan Broadcasters Association in a statement on Tuesday condemned the incident in which ARY’s anchor Iqrar-ul-Hasan and his team members were brutally beaten by the officers of the Intelligence Bureau in Karachi, while they were performing their professional responsibilities.

PBA has expressed its deep concern over this incident and has demanded that an enquiry must be held immediately and those found responsible must be given exemplary punishments. PBA reiterates that journalists and media workers must be allowed to freely perform their constitutional responsibilities of keeping the public informed.

