Wahab inaugurates badminton court at KMC Women Sports Complex

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi and Sindh government’s Spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that procurement of buses for Karachi has been done, and a batch of buses is reaching at the port, very soon. Special Holiday in China has delayed the arrival of buses in Karachi, he added. He said decisions are taken in the best interest of the city, but unfortunately, such decisions are being challenged in the court of law, which hinders the development process.

He said impression is spread that KMC has no authority, but the fact is that the issue is not of authority but of intention. He said KMC has assets throughout the city but their doors were closed to the public.

KMC Women’s Sports Complex at Gulshan-e-Iqbal would be made sports hub for women,” the Administrator expressed these views while addressing a badminton exhibition match after inaugurating the newly renovated badminton court at KMC Women Sports Complex Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Tuesday. Senior Director Culture and Sports Saif Abbas, Director Women Sports Complex Naheed Abida and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator Karachi said that providing sports facilities is one of our priorities. “Women are making Pakistan famous in sports. When playgrounds are inhabited, positive activities will be promoted, sports facilities will attract the youth towards healthy activities,” he added.

He said that the renovation of the badminton court and other measures will make the Women’s Sports Complex important for women. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that municipal bodies have to go through lengthy procedures in connection with development works which delays development works. He said that government officials have to be relied upon for improvement and they have to be provided better working opportunities.

He said that Liaquatabad Supermarket is being made a model market. He said that Sindh government provided all security and other facilities for Pakistan Super League matches in Karachi. “I have been told that the National Stadium is on KMC land but KMC employees are not invited to the matches. We will talk to the PCB on this matter. He said that Australian team is coming to Karachi after 24 years which is welcome for cricket.

He said that the Prime Minister had been denying the promises he had made for three and a half years which had aggravated the problems of the country. He said that the foundation stone of Women Sports Complex was laid by the PPP government and this complex was built on the vision of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed but unfortunately these places were not used properly.

