Khanewal lynching: ATC sends 31 key suspects on 15-day physical remand

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Multan sent on Tuesday 31 suspects on physical remand in the lynching of a man in Khanewal town of Punjab, Aaj News reported.

The suspects were presented before the ATC today after which they were sent on a 15-day physical remand.

Earlier, the Punjab Police had said that 10 more key suspects were arrested in the case, taking the total number to 31. The statement further said that these suspects would be presented before an ATC.

So far, a total of 102 suspects have been arrested. In a statement, the Punjab Police spokesperson said the prime suspects were charged with sections of terrorism and heinous crimes in the FIR.

The identification and arrest of more suspects are underway with the help of available footage and evidence, he said, adding that police teams conducted raids throughout the previous night while a secret operation was also underway.

Khanewal lynching: Punjab police arrest six more key suspects

Earlier, Special Representative on Religious Harmony Tahir Ashrafi strongly condemned the lynching incident in Khanewal.He said the state will not stay silent on such despicable incidents and those taking the law into their hands will be taken to task.

The lynching incident took place in Jungle Dera village in Khanewal on Saturday evening where hundreds of locals were said to have gathered after Maghrib prayers following announcements that a man had torn some pages of the Holy Quran and later set them on fire.

The victim reportedly claimed innocence but the enraged mob was not ready to listen to him. The villagers first hanged him from a tree and then hit him with bricks till his death.