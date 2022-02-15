ANL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.7%)
Hong Kong shares down at beginning of trade

AFP 15 Feb, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started Tuesday on the back foot, extending losses into a third day as investors fret over the possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.40 percent, or 98.07 points, to 24,458.50.

Hong Kong shares open lower

The Shanghai Composite Index was marginally lower, inching down 0.84 points to 3,428.04, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.17 percent, or 3.74 points, to 2,256.87.

