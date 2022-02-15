ANL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.33%)
ASC 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.64%)
ASL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.37%)
AVN 106.40 Increased By ▲ 5.45 (5.4%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
FFL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
GGGL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.85%)
GGL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.07%)
GTECH 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.93%)
HUMNL 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
KEL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.11%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.64%)
PACE 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
PIBTL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
SNGP 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
TELE 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.37%)
TPL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.17%)
TPLP 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
TREET 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
TRG 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.79%)
UNITY 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
WAVES 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.08%)
WTL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-10.43%)
YOUW 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
BR100 4,642 Decreased By -15.6 (-0.33%)
BR30 17,742 Increased By 25.5 (0.14%)
KSE100 45,591 Decreased By -52.7 (-0.12%)
KSE30 17,772 Decreased By -19.1 (-0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM to embark on Russia visit on 24th

NNI Updated 15 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on, what is being dubbed, a historic two-day visit to Russia on February 24.

Informed sources said Prime Minister Khan will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Adviser on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf and other higher officials during the visit.

He will be undertaking the visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the visit, agreements on cooperation in various fields including trade, energy, industry and production will be signed, the sources said. The prime minister will invite the Russian president to visit Pakistan during his meeting with the latter.

Qureshi says PM’s Russia visit to help boost bilateral cooperation

The last time an elected Pakistani prime minister visited Russia was in March 1999 when then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif toured the country. There have since been multiple informal pull-aside meetings between the Russian president and Pakistani prime minister at different global forums.

PM Imran and Russian President Putin have also exchanged multiple telephone calls in recent times as well. Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday and lauded his “emphatic” statement on blasphemy.

Abdul Razak Dawood Shah Mahmood Qureshi Russia Moeed Yusuf Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters

PM to embark on Russia visit on 24th

Proposed apartments in Islamabad: PM for ensuring fast-track completion

Power consumers: Govt mulls over Rs2.71 per unit projected FPA

PM’s visit to Russia will give impetus to bilateral ties: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Energy sector: $3bn Korean investment in jeopardy: BoI

Big increase in POL products’ prices expected

NA panel defers decision on proposed bill on SOEs

Cabinet likely to approve ‘Personal Data Protection Bill’ today

Oil falls on profit-taking, all eyes on Russia, Ukraine

SRD and terrestrial IoT services: PTA unveils regulatory framework

Consultants hiring: Financial limits of ministries doubled by PPRA

Read more stories