Qureshi says PM’s Russia visit to help boost bilateral cooperation

Recorder Report 11 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s forthcoming visit to Russia will further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries and mutual cooperation in various areas.

The foreign minister was talking to media at Foreign Office after inaugurating an arts exhibition to pay tributes to Kashmiris’ just struggle for their right to self-determination.

Responding to a question, Qureshi said that during the prime minister’s visit to Russia, he would exchange views with the Russian leadership on matters pertaining to mutual interest, enhancing bilateral ties and cooperation in various areas.

He said that said situation in Afghanistan will also be discussed, adding that Russia has played an important and positive role in Afghanistan.

To another query about relations with India, the foreign minister said Pakistan desires peace in the region and maintains that issues can be resolved through meaningful dialogue. However, he said that India is reluctant to create the environment for meaningful talks.

Responding to another question, he said separate letters were written to opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari regarding legislation for establishment of South Punjab province, adding that a reply from both the leaders is awaited.

Earlier, speaking at the event, he said that India is committing massive human rights violations in illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, where innocent civilians are facing oppression of Hindutva mindset.

He said that India of Gandhi and Nehru is being overtaken by the Hindutva mindset, which is dangerous for regional tranquility and harmony.

Referring to the recent incident of harassment of a Muslim girl in Indian state of Karnataka, Qureshi said that minorities, especially Muslims, are facing worst kind of discrimination in Indian.

He said humanity is suffering under Hindutva mindset and the world community should take notice of Karnataka-like incidents. He expressed the hope that Kashmiris’ struggle for achieving their right to self-determination will succeed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan bilateral cooperation Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Pakistan Foreign office PM Imran Khan visit to Russia

