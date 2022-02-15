Tree-planting campaign: SAU to plant 30,000 saplings

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University has started a tree-planting campaign on the occasion of spring season, and in this regard, the university has announced to plant 30,000 saplings, while a grand ceremony was organized by Sindh Agriculture University in front of the new building of Crop Protection Faculty, in connection with a spring festival.

Dr Fateh Marri Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University, Nadeem-Ur-Rehman Memon, Divisional Commissioner, Deans of different faculties, professors, assistant commissioner and others attended the ceremony.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Dr Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University said that the importance of trees in tackling issues such as global warming and climate change cannot be underestimated and the university has been planting thousands of trees for the past several years to tackle these issues.

He said that in the world, instead of degrees, importance is being given to candidates who specialize in qualifications and modern technology, so students have to take part in education and research seriously. He said that 10% of students reach universities and 90% of students are unable to pursue scientific education due to poverty and lack of resources. Therefore, students studying in universities should study positively and with restraint, appreciating the struggles of their parents.

