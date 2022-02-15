Afghanistan forced to 'reconsider' policy towards US if assets not freed: Taliban

KABUL: Afghanistan will be forced to reconsider its policy towards the United States unless Washington reverses a decision to freeze part of the country's assets as compensation for victims of the September 11 attacks, the Taliban said Monday.

US plans to free half of $7bn frozen Afghan funds for aid, remainder to stay in US

"The 9/11 attacks had nothing to do with Afghanistan. If the United States does not deviate from its position and continues its provocative actions, the Islamic Emirate will also be forced to reconsider its policy towards the country," the Taliban deputy spokesman said in an official statement on Twitter.