PSL 2022 day 19 round-up: Maqsood holds nerve as Islamabad clinch last-ball thriller

  • Karachi lose seventh match on the trot
Syed Ahmed 14 Feb, 2022

Waqas Maqsood stars for Islamabad United as they beat Karachi Kings by just one run in a last-ball thriller at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Monday.

Defending eight off the last over, Maqsood gave away just six runs and took two wickets, and also ran Chris Jordan out on the last ball to hand Karachi Kings their seventh consecutive defeat of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven.

The defeat tonight means that Babar Azam-led Karachi Kings are effectively out of the playoff contention.

Earlier, Islamabad United handed a 192-run target to Karachi Kings despite losing the first four wickets for 87 runs. Alex Hales (25), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (12), Mohammad Akhlaq (2), and Liam Dawson (15), departed without making an impact.

Skipper Shadab Khan (34), and Azam Khan (22) pushed the run rate up, and later a quickfire 28 from Asif Ali and a 10-ball 29 from Faheem Ashraf propelled them to 191/7 in 20 overs.

Chasing a mammoth total, Karachi Kings lost captain Babar Azam (13) early in the innings, thanks to a brilliant delivery by debutant Zeeshan Zameer. Sharjeel Khan (44) and Sahibzada Farhan (17) put up a 59-run stand for the third wicket before departing one after another. Joe Clarke (0), and Mohammad Nabi (3) also departed cheaply.

Emerging all-rounder Qasim Akram (51*) and Imad Wasim (55) a 108-run partnership for the 6th wicket to bring Karachi Kings back in the game.

Requiring eight from the last over, Imad scored a boundary on the second ball of the over but got out on the very next one. Maqsood held his nerve to defend 4 of the final three balls to deny Kings their maiden PSL 2022 win.

PSL 2022 day 18 round-up: Lahore down Quetta, Karachi face sixth consecutive defeat

Points Table Update

The win gives Islamabad United two valuable points, taking their total to eight. Although it does not change their position, which is third in the points table, it reduces the gap between them and the second-placed Lahore Qalandars to two points.

Meanwhile, Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars are placed first and second in the points table with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Quetta Gladiators are placed fourth with six points, followed by Peshawar in fifth place. Karachi Kings are reeling at the bottom of the table with seven losses on the trot.

Next fixtures

There is only one match scheduled for Tuesday; between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators. The match, to be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, will start at 7:30 pm.

Past PSL Winners

PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans

