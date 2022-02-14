ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,801
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,486,361
2,66224hr
Sindh
558,826
Punjab
495,430
Balochistan
35,096
Islamabad
133,112
KPK
210,726
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Khanewal lynching tragedy: 15 key suspects arrested

Recorder Report 14 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab police on Sunday arrested 15 suspects who allegedly played a primary role in stoning to death a middle-aged man in Punjab’s Khanewal district on Saturday over allegation of desecration of the Holy Quran.

The killing comes on the heels of an identical incident in Sialkot where a Sri Lankan engineer was lynched by factory workers on Dec 3 last year on blasphemy allegation.

Claiming that a significant progress has been made in the tragic Khanewal episode, a spokesperson for the Punjab police said at least 15 suspects who played a key role in the lynching had been arrested while operations were under way to apprehend other ‘main culprits’, who are yet to be identified.

He identified the main culprits as Mohammad Yaqub, Kashif, Mohammad Riaz, Saqlain Mohammad Shaan, Asif, Nadeem, Qaiser Nazir, Abdul Ghani, Mohammad Aslam, Mohammad Amir, Ejaz, Mehboob-ur-Rehman, Mohammad Bilal and Ali Sher.

The spokesperson said the arrested suspects could be seen torturing victim Aslam with bricks and sticks and they have been booked under provisions of serious crimes such as section-7 of the anti terrorism. “The process of arresting and identifying the accused is underway. However, police have so far arrested a total of 85 suspects, of them 15 are primary suspects,” he added.

According to the spokesperson, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali are personally supervising the entire operation and police teams are conducting raids to nab more accused. He said that all the miscreants who took law into their own hands would be brought to the book and legal proceedings shall be completed as soon as possible.

Earlier in the day, Punjab IGP Rao Sardar Ali submitted a preliminary investigation report to Punjab CM Usman Buzdar. According to the report, a case was registered against 33 suspects and 300 unknown persons while sections related to heinous crimes and terrorism were also added.

The report informed the chief minister that the police have already conducted more than 120 raids at various locations and detained several suspects while more raids were underway. A secret police operation was carried out throughout the night with senior police officers present in the field, it added. The report said a forensic analysis of the incident’s footages would help identify the main culprits and determine their role.

The incident took place in Jungle Dera village where hundreds of locals gathered after Maghrib prayers following announcements that a man had torn some pages of the Holy Quran and later set them on fire. With no one ready to listen to the suspect, who reportedly claimed innocence, the villagers first hanged him with a tree and then hit him with bricks, until he died, according to the CCTV footages.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the mob lynching and said that “zero tolerance” would be shown to the perpetrators and action would be taken against police officials who “failed in their duty”. “I have asked Punjab IG for a report on action taken against perpetrators of the lynching in Mian Channu and against the police who failed in their duty, he twitted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Punjab police Khanewal lynching tragedy incident in Sialkot Punjab’s Khanewal district

Comments

Comments are closed.

Khanewal lynching tragedy: 15 key suspects arrested

Cabinet to mull over no-trust motion plan

Shehbaz meets Chaudhry brothers

Afghanistan issue: There’s ‘total harmony’ between Pakistan, China: PM

Taliban ‘only option’, PM tells world

$80bn in Aramco shares moved to Saudi sovereign fund

PM condemns lynching incident, vows stern action

Swiss vote to ban nearly all tobacco advertising

US says Russia may create pretext to attack Ukraine

Top Taliban diplomat in Qatar in bid to unlock Afghan aid

India to sell 5pc of insurance giant in huge IPO

Read more stories