Anti-smuggling actions: huge quantities of urea, wheat seized in S. Punjab

Recorder Report 14 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Continuing the action against smuggling, the authorities have seized 2300 bags of urea in Rahim Yar Khan and 200 metric tons of wheat in Rajanpur. These details were shared during a briefing at the video-link meeting of divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners chaired by Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal at the Civil Secretariat.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Secretary asked the officers to continue measures to curb the smuggling of wheat and fertilizers, besides taking action against hoarders and profiteers without any discrimination. He directed that the instruction to deploy duty teachers to supervise road crossing outside schools must be strictly followed.

The Chief Secretary told the deputy commissioners to ensure quality construction work in the development projects, saying that that in case of substandard construction, the XEN of Communications and Works Department would be held responsible.

He said that Corona vaccination campaign is a national cause, and special attention should be paid to administer first dose of vaccine during the ongoing vaccination drive in the province. The Chief Secretary also directed the deputy commissioner Gujarat to immediately improve the cleanliness situation in the city.

The divisional commissioners gave a detailed briefing to the meeting through video link. The administrative secretaries of different departments including industries, food and agriculture, additional IG Special Branch and officers concerned attended the meeting.

