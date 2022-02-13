ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
Minister says there’s decline in prices of essential commodities

NNI 13 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said that due to the government’s effective measures the prices of various essential commodities have been reduced.

In a tweet, Farrukh Habib said that tomato price has decreased by 15 percent within a week, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) Division. The state minister said that prices of 14 essential commodities including tomatoes, sugar, eggs, onions, pulses, LPG and other essential commodities have also been decreased.

SPI down 0.08pc WoW

Farrukh Habib said that chicken price fell by 4.51 percent, onions by 4.16 percent and record decrease in potato price. He said that compared to the same period last year, prices of red chili powder decreased by 31.44 percent, pulses by 27.75 percent and sugar by 4.78 percent.

