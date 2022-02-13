ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,731
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,480,592
3,01924hr
Sindh
556,772
Punjab
494,238
Balochistan
35,017
Islamabad
132,892
KPK
208,817
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Provision of quality seed to farmers a must for high growth: report

Recorder Report 13 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The government needs to allocate more funds for ensuring availability of certified seed of various crops as provision of quality seed to farmers was mandatory for achieving high growth in the agriculture sector.

“We need to improve our research institutions for ensuring provision of quality seeds to farmers in the country,” said Farrukh Ansari, a consultant, while presenting the initial draft of sub-committee of the special committee on agriculture’s proposed report on agriculture growth strategy to sub-committee meeting.

The meeting was presided over by convener MNA Shandana Gulzar Khan, Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha, and Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Tawana. He further said that provision of quality pesticides and fertilizers to farmers was also necessary for enhancement of productivity of various crops.

“If we succeeded in provision of quality seed, pesticides and fertilizers then it would be a game changer” he said. He further said that an effective mechanism should be developed to ensure provision of subsidy to small farmers. So far, we could not succeed to empower the small farmers and disburse subsidy among them.

Ansari said that 50 percent in the report we have focused on the development of livestock and horticulture sector in the country as livestock production makes a major contribution to agriculture value-added services. Both federal and provincial governments need to focus on improvement of livestock and horticulture sector, he said.

He further said that main major crops like wheat, sugarcane, cotton, we need to properly handle horticulture sector. The report also highlighted the importance of establishment of silos for grain storage, cold storage facility for horticultural commodities, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Farmers agriculture sector Provision of quality seed

Comments

Comments are closed.

Provision of quality seed to farmers a must for high growth: report

Transporting wheat to Afghanistan: Pakistan, India agree to mechanism

Telecom sector: Country not performing well on some key indicators: MoIT

Minister says there’s decline in prices of essential commodities

Dec tariff hiked by Rs3.10/unit

Commercial consumers: Ogra notifies LNG sale prices for Jan, Feb

Citizen Portal: PM orders reopening of 230,000 complaints

Islamabad-based businesses urged to make investment in AJK

Accountability court says Saaf Pani Project ‘clean and transparent’

Hindu hardliners protest IIOJK tweets in Modi’s home state

SC to hear pleas of two former colonels on 15th

Read more stories