ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,731
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,480,592
3,01924hr
Sindh
556,772
Punjab
494,238
Balochistan
35,017
Islamabad
132,892
KPK
208,817
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Prices of essential kitchen items show mixed trend

Abdul Rasheed Azad 13 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The prices of the essential kitchen items have witnessed a mixed trend during this week past as compared with the last week, a survey carried out by Business Recorder revealed here on Saturday.

The survey observed Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) price remained stable at Rs 3,150 per 15 kg cylinder which in retail is being sold at Rs 220 per kg. B-grade cooking oil prices; such as Phool also witnessed no change and is being sold at Rs 5,000 per carton of 16 packs which in retail is being sold at Rs 225 per pack of 900 grams.

Normal quality Cooking oil like Meezan and such other brands prices also remained stable at Rs 3,900 per carton of 16 packs which in retail is being sold at Rs335 per pack of 900 grams. Prices of the best quality cooking oil/ghee brands like Dalda price went up from Rs 2,100 per 5 litres to Rs 2,110 per 5 litres and Mustard oil price is stable at Rs425 per kg.

Tea Lipton Yellow Label price is stable at Rs580 per 500 gram pack.

Prices of all the pulses remained stable as fine quality maash is being sold at Rs330 per kg, best quality lentil at Rs230 per kg, best quality bean lentil at Rs320 per kg, masoor at Rs240 per kg, best quality whole gram at Rs230 per kg and moong at Rs155 per kg.

During the week under review chicken prices also remained stable as in wholesales chicken is being sold at Rs 8,000 per 40 kg while in retail chicken is being sold at Rs215 per kg and chicken meat at Rs340 per kg. Eggs prices witnessed a reduction as it went down from Rs 4,300 per carton to Rs 4,100 per carton which in retail are being sold at Rs160 per dozen against Rs165 per dozen.

Wheat flour price went down from Rs 1,130 per 15 kg bag to Rs 1,110 per 15kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 1,130 per 15kg against Rs 1,160. While the government sponsored wheat flour bag of 20kg is available Rs 1,170 per bag. Sugar price in wholesale market witnessed a further reduction from Rs 4,300 per 50kg bag to Rs 4,150 per bag which in retail is being sold at Rs95 per kg.

Price of various brands of packed spices also remained unchanged at Rs85 per pack of 43 grams. Powder chilis price remained stable at Rs450 per kg and powder turmeric prices stable at Rs400 per kg.

Milk prices also witnessed no change as Dairy Omang is available at Rs35 per 200 milliliter pack, Milk Pak and Olpers one litre pack price is stable at Rs165 per pack, 750 milliliter Milk Pak and Olpers price is also stable at Rs130 per pack, 200 milliliter milk pack price is stable at Rs45. Milk creams such as Olpers and Milk Pak prices also remained unchanged at Rs135 per pack.

During the week under review prices of various brands of rice remained unchanged as best quality Basmati rice is available at Rs 7,800 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs205-210 per kg, while broken Basmati is available at Rs 4,200 per 40kg which in retail is being sold at Rs125 per kg against Rs120 per kg. However, within past one month rice prices have witnessed an increase of Rs 1,000 per 40kg bag.

Overall vegetables prices witnessed a mixed trend as Potato price went down from Rs200 per 5kg to Rs170 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs45 per kg against Rs50 per kg, onions price went down from Rs190 per 5kg to Rs160per 5kg which in the retail is available at Rs40 per kg against Rs45 per kg and tomato price went down from Rs600 per 5kg to Rs500 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs120 per kg against Rs150 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

prices of commodities Mixed trend prices of the essential kitchen items Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)

Comments

Comments are closed.

Prices of essential kitchen items show mixed trend

Transporting wheat to Afghanistan: Pakistan, India agree to mechanism

Telecom sector: Country not performing well on some key indicators: MoIT

Minister says there’s decline in prices of essential commodities

Dec tariff hiked by Rs3.10/unit

Commercial consumers: Ogra notifies LNG sale prices for Jan, Feb

Citizen Portal: PM orders reopening of 230,000 complaints

Islamabad-based businesses urged to make investment in AJK

Accountability court says Saaf Pani Project ‘clean and transparent’

Hindu hardliners protest IIOJK tweets in Modi’s home state

SC to hear pleas of two former colonels on 15th

Read more stories