Prices of essential kitchen items show mixed trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of the essential kitchen items have witnessed a mixed trend during this week past as compared with the last week, a survey carried out by Business Recorder revealed here on Saturday.

The survey observed Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) price remained stable at Rs 3,150 per 15 kg cylinder which in retail is being sold at Rs 220 per kg. B-grade cooking oil prices; such as Phool also witnessed no change and is being sold at Rs 5,000 per carton of 16 packs which in retail is being sold at Rs 225 per pack of 900 grams.

Normal quality Cooking oil like Meezan and such other brands prices also remained stable at Rs 3,900 per carton of 16 packs which in retail is being sold at Rs335 per pack of 900 grams. Prices of the best quality cooking oil/ghee brands like Dalda price went up from Rs 2,100 per 5 litres to Rs 2,110 per 5 litres and Mustard oil price is stable at Rs425 per kg.

Tea Lipton Yellow Label price is stable at Rs580 per 500 gram pack.

Prices of all the pulses remained stable as fine quality maash is being sold at Rs330 per kg, best quality lentil at Rs230 per kg, best quality bean lentil at Rs320 per kg, masoor at Rs240 per kg, best quality whole gram at Rs230 per kg and moong at Rs155 per kg.

During the week under review chicken prices also remained stable as in wholesales chicken is being sold at Rs 8,000 per 40 kg while in retail chicken is being sold at Rs215 per kg and chicken meat at Rs340 per kg. Eggs prices witnessed a reduction as it went down from Rs 4,300 per carton to Rs 4,100 per carton which in retail are being sold at Rs160 per dozen against Rs165 per dozen.

Wheat flour price went down from Rs 1,130 per 15 kg bag to Rs 1,110 per 15kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 1,130 per 15kg against Rs 1,160. While the government sponsored wheat flour bag of 20kg is available Rs 1,170 per bag. Sugar price in wholesale market witnessed a further reduction from Rs 4,300 per 50kg bag to Rs 4,150 per bag which in retail is being sold at Rs95 per kg.

Price of various brands of packed spices also remained unchanged at Rs85 per pack of 43 grams. Powder chilis price remained stable at Rs450 per kg and powder turmeric prices stable at Rs400 per kg.

Milk prices also witnessed no change as Dairy Omang is available at Rs35 per 200 milliliter pack, Milk Pak and Olpers one litre pack price is stable at Rs165 per pack, 750 milliliter Milk Pak and Olpers price is also stable at Rs130 per pack, 200 milliliter milk pack price is stable at Rs45. Milk creams such as Olpers and Milk Pak prices also remained unchanged at Rs135 per pack.

During the week under review prices of various brands of rice remained unchanged as best quality Basmati rice is available at Rs 7,800 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs205-210 per kg, while broken Basmati is available at Rs 4,200 per 40kg which in retail is being sold at Rs125 per kg against Rs120 per kg. However, within past one month rice prices have witnessed an increase of Rs 1,000 per 40kg bag.

Overall vegetables prices witnessed a mixed trend as Potato price went down from Rs200 per 5kg to Rs170 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs45 per kg against Rs50 per kg, onions price went down from Rs190 per 5kg to Rs160per 5kg which in the retail is available at Rs40 per kg against Rs45 per kg and tomato price went down from Rs600 per 5kg to Rs500 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs120 per kg against Rs150 per kg.

