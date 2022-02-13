Brazil sees ‘spectacular’ scenario for cotton as prices, output rise

SAO PAULO: Brazilian cotton growers are expecting a very positive scenario for the 2021/22 crop with prices on the rise as planting is about to end, local companies told Reuters, leaving behind the drops in area and output seen a year ago due to a sowing delay.

Grain producer SLC Agricola SA said its cotton planted area grew 38% from the previous season to 177,800 hectares (439,353 acres), while Bom Futuro praised timely rains in top producing state of Mato Grosso for what it sees as a “spectacular” scenario for both cotton and second corn.

Agricultural conglomerate Amaggi has also increased its cotton area this season to 150,000 hectares, Production Director Pedro Valente said, a 30,000-hectare jump that is already expected to happen again next year.

That comes as Brazil, the world’s second largest cotton exporter, faces rising prices since the disappointing 2020/21 crop, which has pushed growers to bet on cotton this season.