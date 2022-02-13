Cold, dry weather likely

KARACHI: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Sunday, the Met Office said on Saturday. However, a partly cloudy weather may prevail over upper parts. “Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country,” the Met said.

Over the past 24 hours: Cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas.

Minimum Temperature was observed in Leh -15 degrees Celsius, Kalam -11, Astore and Skardu -9 each, Gupis -7, Ziarat-5, Bagrote, Malamjabba and Parachinar -4 each, Kalat, Dir, Rawalakot, Srinagar, Anantnag, Shupiyan and Pulwama -3 each, and Quetta -2.

