Tit-for-tat response: PTI to bring resolution against Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: In a tit-for-tat response to the opposition, which is contemplating upon bringing a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to bring a resolution against the opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to bar him from attending the house unless, money-laundering cases against him are decided.

The sources privy to the development told Business Recorder that State Minister for Information Farrukh Habib will present the resolution in the National Assembly – most probably in the upcoming session of the house – seeking to put an embargo on Sharif from attending the house corruption cases against him are decided.

Sharif, who is also the president of opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), is facing money-laundering cases against him, which are pending before different courts in the country.

The state minister could not be reached for comments.

In a last ditch effort, the opposition parties have recently announced to bring a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, but the move may end up in smoke given the “exemplary working relationship” – as defined by the people within the government – between the government and the powerful military establishment.

