ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,687
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,477,573
3,49824hr
Sindh
555,920
Punjab
493,478
Balochistan
34,986
Islamabad
132,711
KPK
207,820
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Call to keep balance between reporting issues, events

Recorder Report 12 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Hassan Khawar has stressed the need to maintain balance while reporting issues and events.

He was addressing the closing ceremony of Doctoral Spring School organized by Association of Media and Communication Academic Professionals in collaboration with Institute of Quality and Technology Management at its auditorium here on Friday.

Punjab Irrigation Minister Mohsin Laghari, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed, Nico Carpentier from Charles University Czech Republic’s Department of Media Studies, Social Media and Communication Scientist from German Prof Dr Jeffrey Wimmer, Chairperson Department of Journalism Prof Dr Bushra Rehman, Chairperson Department of Public Relations and Advertising Prof Dr Abida Ashraf, Director IQTM Prof Dr Muhammad Usman Awan and a number of faculty members of communication studies from various universities participated in the event.

Addressing the ceremony, Hassan Khawar said that a number of changes had occurred in the international as well as national media.

He said that Covid 19 had especially reflected the importance of data journalism and we had witnessed how fake news took the toll of precious lives. He said that we had also witnessed how the media could play a role of torch bearer in society and lead the people towards a specific direction. He said that the ecosystem of the media should serve the society.

Appreciating the role and hard work of reporters of private media organizations, he said that it was difficult to understand that around 20 newsmen of the government institutions could not perform the task equal to the work of one newsman of a private TV channel.

He said that there was a need to answer many research questions related to various fields of media and expressed the hope that the AMCAP Doctoral Spring School would address this gap between academia and industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

COVID19 Journalism Hassan Khawar private media organizations

Comments

Comments are closed.

Call to keep balance between reporting issues, events

Jul-Jan FY22L: Record $18bn remittance inflows received by country

Gas, power bills for 7th census: PBS refuses to use tablets to read barcodes

WB briefs ministry about projects being funded by it

PDM decides to bring no-trust motion against govt

Small hydropower projects: PPIB urges PD to expedite work on required approvals

Trade with Iran, Afghanistan in local currencies: SBP, FBR directed to make arrangements

PTCL CEO rules out Ufone merger

SUV segment Oshan X7; Master Changan says will commence volume production

G-13 project: PM finds staff missing from site

Roshan Digital Account for overseas: PM asks SBP to provide online facility of real time money transfer

Read more stories