Centennial celebration of Attock Refinery Ltd held

Press Release 12 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) commemorated its 100 years anniversary on Friday in a solemn ceremony at the company’s general office, Morgah Rawalpindi. Shuaib A Malik, Group Chief Executive, Attock Group and Chairman ARL graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The Chief Guest in his address congratulated ARL management and workers on centenary celebration. He said that ARL has reached this milestone after successfully navigating through many hurdles and challenges over 100 years.

He further said that Morgah Refinery has unique distinction of first and only refinery of northern region of Pakistan and it has played a pivotal role in war and peace.

He especially mentioned the contribution and compassionate nature of Late Dr Ghaith R Pharaon, Founder, Attock Group for development of Pakistan and wellbeing of Attock Group employees even in turbulent times.

Earlier, M Adil Khattak, Chief Executive Officer ARL, in his opening address, welcomed the participants on the historical day of Centennial celebration. He shared exemplary bonding of employees with ARL with some employees now serving in ARL as 4th Generation.

Hameed Khan Jadoon, President Refinery CBA also expressed his views regarding the Centennial celebration. He expressed sentiments of workers and extended their everlasting support for progress and success of the Refinery.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

