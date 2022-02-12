Celebrating 100 years of Attock Refinery Limited: Message from Dr. ArifAlvi President Islamic Republic of Pakistan

TEXT: I wish to congratulate the Attack Oil Group of Companies on the Completion of 100 years successful operations of Attack Refinery Limited (ARL), which represents a truly important contribution in the refining sector of Pakistan.

I sincerely believe that Pakistan's immense potential has largely remained untapped. Be its natural resources, human capital or entrepreneurial skills, this country is blessed with it in abundance, but the pace of economic growth and development does not adequately mirrorthis potential.

The focus of the present elected government is to turn this potential into reality therefore, our policies are reflective of our proactive approach, especially inthe arena of industrialization and international trade, which are the mainstay of growth for any economy. Petroleum industry is life line of defense and economy. ARL has always come up to the expectations of the nation and has stood the test of time through war and peace. Today, it has grown into a modern refinery. I am sure that in future as well it will keep contributing in the national economy for a brighter & prosperous Pakistan.

The oil and gas sector of Pakistan is the key to boost up country's economy. Government is trying to offer a better and competitive policy that should meet the international standards to attract the foreign investments in the country.

The smooth operation of ARL also supports government's policy to increase indigenous crude refining capacity and to produce environment friendly fuels in the country.

I wholeheartedly congratulate the entire management and workers of ARL as without their earnest and sincere efforts this would not have been possible.

Well done Attack Oil Group of Companies, my best wishes are with you.

