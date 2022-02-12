Message from Muhammad Hammad Azhar Federal Minister for Energy

TEXT: I wish to extend my heartiest congratulations to Attack Oil Group of Companies on the occasion of centennial celebrations of Attack Refinery Limited (ARL).

ARL has served Pakistan and its people not only by being a pioneer in refining sector of the country, but also by becoming a shining example of continued endeavor of excellence and sustained development. Backed by rich experience of 100 years, ARL's plants have been gradually upgraded to remain competitive and meet new challenges and requirements of the energy sector of Pakistan.

In order to ensure supply of quality products to consumers, the refineries have been constantly endeavoring to improve specifications oftheir products to remain aligned with the global market and international quality benchmarks. Further, improvement in product standards will be the result of up-gradation of existing plants to remain commercially viable against the headwinds of import of oil products from the international market.

The government, through the new refining policy, intends to provide necessary incentives to attract investment in the sector while supporting existing refineries in their modernization and upgradation efforts; being a strategic asset of the country.

Ministry of Energy appreciates efforts and commitments of Attack Oil Group of Companies in promoting sustainable and economic development in the country and assures them of maximum government support.

My best wishes for ARL management and workers.

