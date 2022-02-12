ARL CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES

TEXT: Since its inception in 1922, Attack Refinery has been contributing towards CSR, which is an integral part of our core values. During these long years, we have taken exhaustive initiatives in this realm and continue to find ways and means to meaningfully contribute towards community welfare as under:

Attock Sahara Foundation

Attock Sahara Foundation (ASF) is a registered Non-Profit Organization (NPO), sponsored by ARL to help and support the less privileged segment of the community through various welfare programs which include Apprenticeship Program, Scholarship Scheme, Marriage Support Fund, Poor Patient Fund, Collection and Distribution of Zakat and community development projects. ASF lays special emphasis to empower and strengthen the less privileged women by imparting different skills and creating awareness to enable them to become earning hands fortheir families.

National Cleaner Production Centre Foundation

National Cleaner Production Centre Foundation (NCPC-F), an NPO, sponsored by ARL, offers Cleaner Production Services, Environmental services, Energy Audits, bioremediation, waste minimization and its disposal / incineration. One of its major aim is to build capacity of the relevant people through Environmental Awareness workshops, Impact Assessment trainings and conducts seminars on Loss Prevention Audits, Energy Conservation and drinking water quality. It also actively participates in tree plantation drives including provision of plants.

Community Welfare

ARL supports and arranges multiple community welfare activities like provision of potable drinking water, free medical camps, administrative and financial support to schools and worship places, annual grants to adjoining Union Councils, maintaining sports facilities and sponsoring sports events. ARL provides employment opportunities to special persons to help them earn respectable living.

Environment Protection & Clean Energy Measures

ARL in collaboration with The Attack Oil Company Limited (AOC) has established Attack Institute of Horticulture (AIH) forthe promotion of art and practice of horticulture. ARL has established Morgah Biodiversity Park which helps to conserve the Biodiversity of Potohar Region and provides recreation and education to the visitors. ARL plants 10,000 to 12,000 saplings each year to enhance the vegetation cover, improve the environment and conserve natural ecosystems forfuture generations.

To reduce the energy cost and a step towards generation of clean / green energy ARL has installed solar power systems on rooftops of a number of buildings on its premises.

Training and Development

ARL is operating an extensive management and apprenticeship training program of 1 to 2 years for fresh graduates and DAEs to provide an opportunity for on-the-job industrial training. ARL also offers summer internships to a large number of students from different educational institutions across the country, in order to provide industrial and professional learning exposure to students.

Attock Hospital Limited

Attock Hospital Limited (AHL), a subsidiary of ARL, provides medical services including dialysis, not only to Attock Group employees but also to the surrounding community with free or discounted treatment to deserving patients.

Workers Welfare

ARL provides maximum benefits to its workers and ensures cordial industrial relations through its Collective Bargaining Agent (CBA).

Workers are provided many facilities including subsidized food. Every year, through Piloting, four workers are selected for Hajj and five workers for Umrah along with their spouses or dependents on the Company's expense. One Non-Muslim worker is selected along with spouse or dependent to visit their sacred places in Pakistan. Free pick and drop facility is provided to school, college and university going children of workers.

“Good Performance” and “Safety Awards” are given quarterly to the workers for their motivation and “Long Service Awards” to acknowledge their long association with ARL. The Company offers scholarships from Class 6 to PhD level to employees' children and also gives prizes to brilliant students fortheir recognition and encouragement.

