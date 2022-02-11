MSCI unveils Pakistan constituents for its indices

KARACHI: Pakistan has been added to MSCI FM 100 Index and MSCI FM 15 percent Country Capped Index.

MSCI has announced changes in constituents of its global indices which would be effective from March 1, 2022.

All three stocks including LUCK, MCB and HBL have retained the position in MSCI Pakistan index. Pakistan’s weight in MSCI FM Index is 1.28 percent.

The MSCI also announced consultation results for adding Pakistan in MSCI FM 100 and MSCI FM 15 percent Country Capped Index. Pakistan has been added to both the indexes.

The changes in MSCI FM 100 and MSCI FM 15 percent Country Capped Index will be applicable from May’22 Semi Annual Index Review (SAIR).

MSCI has not announced Pakistan constituents for FM 100 Index however a total of 11 constituents from Pakistan are expected to be added to the MSCI FM 100 Index, an analyst at Arif Habib Limited said. These companies include LUCK, HUBC, ENGRO, HBL, UBL, MCB, FFC, SYS, MARI, EFERT and PPL with a cumulative weight of 3.64 percent in the index, he added.

The highest weighted constituent will be LUCK (weightage of 0.46 percent) while the lowest weighted company will be PPL (weight: 0.22 percent).

