Mian Mansha attends British Asian Trust’s annual reception, dinner with The Prince of Wales

LONDON: Mian Mohammad Mansha, Chairman Nishat Group, attended the British Asian Trust’s annual reception & dinner on Wednesday with His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales.

The British Asian Trust’s annual reception and dinner at the British Museum was held to celebrate the organisation’s many accomplishments over the past year and help raise funds to support Covid-19 recovery across South Asia.

Mian Mansha was recently appointed by the British Asian Trust as the Chair of their Advisory Council in Pakistan.

Other notable guests at the event included Rishi Sunak MP, Chancellor of the Exchequer, Priti Patel, Home Secretary, Sajid Javid MP, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and Adar and Natasha Poonawalla, heads of the Serum Institute of India and long-term supporters of the Trust.

On the occasion, Mian Mohammad Mansha said, “I am honoured to have met His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales and Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cornwall at the British Asian Trust’s Annual Reception and Dinner at the British Museum. The British Asian Trust’s fundraising efforts to tackle poverty, inequality and injustice in South Asian countries such as Pakistan is highly commendable and quite a feat in the current Covid-19 environment. I am grateful to the Royal Couple and the British Asian Trust for their kind hospitality and generosity. Having just learnt of his health, I also take this opportunity to wish His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales a swift recovery from Covid-19”.

The British Asian Trust was founded in 2007 by HRH The Prince of Wales and British Asian business leaders to tackle widespread poverty, inequality and injustice in Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Over the last year, the British Asian Trust raised over £10 million for its post-Covid recovery efforts. It secured £2 million of matched funding from the UK government for the Trust’s Women’s Economic Empowerment programme, which will enable nearly 10,000 Pakistani women to find a job or start a business in a post-Covid world.

Mansha is a committed philanthropist and provides support to a number of causes in healthcare, women’s education, sustainable tourism, sports, poverty alleviation and social uplift. He has provided financial assistance and support to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Children’s Hospital & The Institute of Child Health in Lahore and Saleem Memorial Trust Hospital amongst others on a personal as well as corporate level.

