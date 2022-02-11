coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,648
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,474,075
3,91424hr
Sindh
554,990
Punjab
492,489
Balochistan
34,957
Islamabad
132,400
KPK
206,879
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Model Town incident: LHC CJ forms seven-member larger bench

Recorder Report 11 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Chief Justice constituted a seven-judge larger bench who will proceed with a matter relating to the constitution of second Joint investigation team (JIT) to hold a fresh probe into 2014 Model Town killing incident on February 15.

Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti will head the bench with Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan, Justice Aalia Neelum, Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh.

Previously, a full bench comprising three-judges held hearing in the matter during February last.

Khurram Rafiq and other police officials facing trial in the Model Town case had challenged the legitimacy of the second JIT. The full bench had suspended the JIT through an interim order on March 22, 2019.

On June 17, 2014, at least 14 people were killed and 100 others injured when police opened fire to disperse protesting activists of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) during an ‘anti-encroachment’ operation outside the residence of its chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri.

The PAT had filed a private complaint before an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) against then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, then Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif and almost all federal and provincial cabinet of PML-N besides officials of police and district administration accusing them of killing its workers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Lahore High Court Muhammad Ameer Bhatti Model Town incident

Comments

Comments are closed.

Model Town incident: LHC CJ forms seven-member larger bench

Ministries asked to raise efficiency

Rs273bn KCR project sent to ECNEC

RSEZ: Chinese investors want more incentives

MSCI unveils Pakistan constituents for its indices

CCoE approves revised CDMP

1.2m new jobs expected: Over 70,000 housing projects worth Rs1.4trn approved: PM

Sales tax on light diesel abolished

Transactions related to Discos: Govt to hire financial advisor; WB’s assistance to be sought

Purported favour to 6 big firms: FBR gives its ex-chairman Zaidi a clean chit

K-IV liabilities: Tarin warns Sindh of federal adjuster’s intervention

Read more stories