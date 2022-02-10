PSL 2022 day 15 round-up: Shan Masood shines as Multan register sixth straight win

Shan Masood and Blessing Muzarabani star for Multan Sultans as they beat Peshawar Zalmi by 42 runs in the 16th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven on Thursday.

Chasing 184 on a batting-friendly wicket, Peshawar got wrapped up for 140 runs in the final over.

Earlier, Shan Masood’s blistering knock at the top propelled Multan Sultans to a competitive total of 183/7 despite a lackluster show from the middle order.

Mohammad Rizwan's run-a-ball 34 was a rare slow innings from the Multan skipper. But Masood continued his fine form and smashed 68 runs from 49 balls to set the tone for a big total. Wickets fell in a cluster during the middle overs to hamper the flow of runs, however, Tim David's sensational 34 runs off 18 balls took Sultans past the 180-run mark.

For Peshawar, Salman Irshad, Wahab Riaz, and Saqib Mahmood took two wickets each.

Peshawar Zalmi took a horrible start to their chase, as both openers Kamran Akmal (4) and Haider Ali (1) departed in the second over. Seasoned campaigner Shoaib Malik (44) and Liam Livingstone (24) added 37 runs for the third wicket. Peshawar lost the plot after Livingstone and Malik’s wickets, and were bundled out for 140 runs in the 20th over, handing Multan their sixth consecutive win of the tournament.

Muzarabani (3 for 18), and Khushdil Shah (3 for 26) were the key bowlers for Multan.

Points Table Update

Multan Sultans pocketed two more points with this win, taking their total to 12. They are just one win away from booking a spot in the playoffs.

With six points from three wins, Islamabad United are placed second in the points table, while Lahore Qalandars third with as many points.

Quetta and Peshawar Zalmi have four points each, and are at fourth and fifth places.

Meanwhile, Karachi Kings are reeling at the bottom of the table with five losses on the trot.

Next fixtures

There is only one match scheduled for Friday; between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars. The match, to be played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, will start at 7:30 pm.

Past PSL Winners

